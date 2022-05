According to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram, the case is being treated as a homicide.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Hancock County Department of Corrections is investigating the death of an inmate at Hancock State Prison on Sunday.

According to Hancock County Coroner Adrick Ingram, the case is being treated as a homicide.

Ingram says there will be an autopsy of the body in a few days.

He says he can not release any more information about the name of the inmate or how he died.