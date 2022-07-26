Hancock County Sheriff’s Office releases report in the death of woman who fell out of cruiser

13WMAZ obtained records from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office detailing what led up to her arrest, her injuries and eventually her death at an Atlanta hospital.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Brianna Grier died five days after reports say she fell from the back seat of a Hancock County Sheriff’s car on July 15.

13WMAZ obtained records from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office detailing what led up to her arrest, her injuries and eventually her death at an Atlanta hospital.

According to the reports, Grier allegedly kicked deputies, dared them to tase her and said she wouldn’t go to jail before threatening to kill herself.

Hancock County Sheriff Tomlyn Primus sent nearly 90 pages of reports of more than a dozen incidents going back years in reference to Grier’s troubles with mental illness, drugs, clashes with her parents and DFACS’ concerns with her two young daughters.

These all led up to the night of July 15, when Grier’s parents called the sheriff around 12:30 a.m.

The report said Grier was beating on her parent's door. Deputies said she seemed to be drinking, and her parents asked them to take her to the hospital.

According to the reports, Grier refused to go and sat on the ground before curling into the fetal position. The deputies cuffed her hands in the front.

The report said she told deputies “she was not going to jail and that she was going to kill herself when she gets to jail.”

Deputies carried her to the cruiser, stopping once because she began to kick them, the report said.

An officer threatened to use his taser, she responded, “tase me!” The report said they got her alone in the backseat and began to take her to jail, but as the cruiser started to move, the driver wrote, “as I turned to see what Brianna Grier was doing, I hear the passenger side rear door open.

Officers wrote in the report that they stopped and found her face down in the grass on the side of the road.

“I called her name and tapped her,” the driver wrote. “However, she was unresponsive.”

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, where she died last Wednesday.

The records do not describe whether the deputies used any further restraints on Grier once she was in the back seat or how she got the door of the car open.

The report said before she was injured, deputies advised Grier’s parents to go to the Hancock County Courthouse to get Grier committed to a long-term facility.