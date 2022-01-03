Hancock County students to return to in-person classes Wednesday with mandatory mask policy

The district says face masks and social distancing practices will be mandatory due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Hancock County will be returning to in-person classes this Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Hancock County School District, faculty and staff will return on Tuesday, Jan. 4, and students will report to school on Jan. 5.

The district says face masks and social distancing practices will be mandatory due to rising concerns about the spread of COVID-19, and schools will follow the Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control.