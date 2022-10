Hancock Emergency Management said the public works staff is working to solve the problem.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The residents of Hancock County are under a water boil advisory.

In a post on their Facebook, Hancock Emergency Management said that around 12 a.m. last night, a fire hydrant was hit on Broad Street.

They said that the public works staff is working to solve the problem with water pressure.

The hydrant has been fixed, but residents will need to boil water until further notice.