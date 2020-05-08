GBI investigating death at Hancock County Jail

A man was being held in a cell by himself, but hadn’t been booked into the jail yet. Sometime overnight, he died in the cell.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI is investigating after a prisoner was found dead at Hancock County Jail last week.

According to Assistant Special Agent in Charge Josh Ayer, officers arrested 43-year-old Eric Walker of Sparta Thursday, July 30. They charged him with disorderly conduct.

Ayer says Walker was being held in a cell by himself, but hadn’t been booked into the jail yet. Sometime overnight, Walker died in the cell.

Jail workers called 911, then the sheriff’s office called in the GBI to assist in the investigation. That is standard procedure when a prisoner dies while in custody.

Ayer says the preliminary investigation found no foul play, but an autopsy will be performed to determine Walker’s cause of death.

