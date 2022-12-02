Hands of Grace Medical clinic and Jesus Saves Outdoor Light of Christ Ministries serves the homeless

Services that are provided include clothing, food, haircuts, and medical services.

MACON, Ga. — Community members teamed up on Saturday to give back.

Hands of Grace Medical clinic was joined by Jesus Saves Outdoor Light of Christ Ministries to service the homeless community.

It happened on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Services that are provided include clothing, food, haircuts, and medical services.

This has been going on for the past four years.

Volunteer Alison Broussard to tell us why she thinks ministries like these are so important.

"The homeless people are a very vulnerable population, often overlooked and forgotten about. Jesus teaches us to love on all of those, no matter where they come from, we're not all from the same walks of life and as many people out here have told me, we're all one paycheck away from being in this same boat," she said.

Ministries are held in Central City Park every second Saturday at 9 a.m.. Volunteers are always needed.