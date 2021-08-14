Hands of Grace Medical Ministry provides care for homeless community

The ministry works to offer free medical care to the uninsured and underserved residents of Houston County and the surrounding area.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Today, the Hands of Grace Medical Ministry worked to provide free services for the homeless in Macon.

The ministry works to offer free medical care to the uninsured and underserved residents of Houston County and the surrounding area.

They offered physical exams, dental care, and haircuts to people at Central City Park today. They also gave out donated clothing and warm food to those in need.

"Some people don't have access to good dental care and a lot of homeless people you know they can't take care of their teeth they don't have access to a bathroom, toothbrushes and if we're able to pull infected teeth and make them more comfortable all while spreading the gospel I think that's really important," coordinator of Sequoia Mission Madison Judd said.

The organization holds these clinics each month. Check out their website to hear about volunteer opportunities.