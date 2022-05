Eileen Davis turned 100 on Sunday, surrounded by friends and family.

SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Sunday.

They set up a surprise party for her at Delaware Towers Apartments on Smallacombe Drive.

Eileen says the secret to a long life is hard work.

She worked at the Scranton Lace Company for 45 years.