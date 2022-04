Quite the celebration for Frances Gagliardi, who is celebrating her 107th birthday.

LAKE ARIEL, Pa. — Family and friends at Julia Ribaudo Nursing Home in Lake Ariel threw a party Tuesday for Frances Gagliardi.

She was born in New York City on April 5, 1915.

At that time, we were almost a year into World War I, and Woodrow Wilson was our president.

Frances has been living at Julia Ribaudo in Lake Ariel since she turned 99.

And she is a mother to seven daughters.

From all of us at the news station: Happy Birthday, Frances!