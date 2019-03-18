COCHRAN, Ga. — This week, Cochran has a slew of events planned as they celebrate their 150th birthday.

Here's a little history of the town of about 5,000 people.

Allison Warren plans on going to the birthday festivities.

"It's very historic, and I think it's cool these towns have made it this far and still going strong," she said.

Lawdon Hart's lived in Cochran over 70 years.

"A lot of people you meet and you'll never forget it again," he said.

Small towns do have charm, and one of those folks you'll never forget is Robin Davis.

"That's an aerial shot of the city of Cochran taken in 1953. Cochran was a booming little town back in the '50s," she said with a smile.

Davis is helping to plan the 150th celebration by collecting old photos at the chamber of commerce to share.

"This is the Rotary Christmas party," she said while looking at a black-and-white photograph. "This is Doctor Oscar Stembridge -- he taught at the University of many years."

The rotary club is still active and so is Dykesboro. This is where folks originally settled in the early 1800s They renamed this area and the surrounding land Cochran in 1869.

Mayor Billy Yeomans is serving his first term.

"Dykesboro was renamed Cochran after Judge Arthur E. Cochran, and Cochran was originally part of Pulaski County," he recalled.

Yeomans says business looked a bit different back then and it revolved around pine trees.

"Turpentine was the original reason Cochran was here," he said. "They would cut a notch in a tree and attach a bucket, and it would fill up with tar, liquid tar, and they would come along and harvest the tar."

They don't do that anymore, but one thing has endured the test of time -- cotton. Much of the town still farms and this is a working cotton gin.

"In the beginning, cotton was a very important crop and it still is today. The county produced over 25,000 bales, and it was a bad season due to Hurricane Michael and extended rain," Yeomans said.

So if you get a chance, stop into Cochran and say, "Happy Birthday."

"The biggest question is, 'Who is going to blow out the candles?'" Yeomans joked.

The town will have activities every day this week starting Tuesday.

It will end Saturday with a festival, a street dance, and a fireworks display.