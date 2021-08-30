Happy Hour Service Center to fill 20 positions at upcoming job fair

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Thursday, September 2, the Robins Regional Chamber along with others will host its first-ever Robins Works Job Fair. According to April Bragg with the chamber, there are more than 600 jobs to fill and more than 20 companies will attend the job fair this week. Businesses will offer jobs in areas like manufacturing, retail, food processing and many more. One of the companies hiring is Happy Hour in Warner Robins -- their goal is to train and care for adults with disabilities. Irish Smith has been there about four years. “Knowing that at the end of the day everything that we do here, it makes a difference. The job is very rewarding to whomever decide to come here work for Happy Hour Service Center. I wouldn't trade it for anything else,” said Smith.

Bruce Hullett, Community Relations Coordinator, says they're short-staffed and looking to fill about 20 positions.



“Anyone that has a servant's heart and a compassion for people, and want to be a help,” said Hullett.



Open jobs include Training Center Supervisors, Cafeteria Assistant, and instructors. Hullett says they're mostly in need of people to care for those who live on campus.



“The biggest need is our direct support professionals that work in our residential homes, we have between 10 and 15 individuals that we need. Those are some part-time, some full-time,” said Hullett.



He says they understand the high demand in the healthcare field right now.



“We're, for the first time in our history, offering signing bonuses for individuals with direct support care experience, so we realize the challenges that are that

are going on in today's society,” said Hullett.



Smith says Happy Hour has a great work environment and opportunity to advance. She looks forward to more people joining the team.



“We have a duty to do and a job to do, and so it's a great place to work. Teamwork and just a happy environment -- it's great,” said Smith.



Hullett says people who are interested can bring a resume to Thursday's job fair or stop by the campus.