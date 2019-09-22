MACON, Ga. — A few of Harriet Tubman's family members stopped by the Tubman Museum in Macon on Saturday.

Her great-nephew, Dr. A.D. Brickler, and his family came to town to watch some of the filming for Chad Cooper's upcoming docudrama ‘Justice on Trial 20/20.’

The event was from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The movie is about a civil rights attorney suing the U.S. for reparations and using time traveling witnesses like Emmett Till, Medger Evers, and Harriet Tubman to testify.

A flyer for the filming event says the movie will also include conversations from political, judicial, religious, and civil rights experts. It features an interview with Brickler as well.

Cooper says having Tubman's family there for part of the filming was incredible.

“It's surreal. It's a surreal feeling. You could feel the power. It's almost like the power of Harriet Tubman was in the room,” Cooper said.

Cooper says the film’s release date is Feb. 1, 2020.

