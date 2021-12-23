Marlaina Lucas, 30, has been charged with aggravated assault and simple assault after attacking a sixth grader with bleach and hitting them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update (12/23/21): Harrisburg Police have charged Marlaina Lucas, 30, with aggravated assault and simple assault after Lucas and a sixth grade child that was with her, attacked a sixth grader on Monday with bleach and proceeded to hit them.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

Previously:

Harrisburg School District officials condemned an attack on a middle school student that happened Dec. 20 outside Rowland Academy.

During dismissal, a parent pulled up in a car with a sixth grade child, who had not been in school that day, according to school officials. The pair got out of the car and dumped a container of bleach onto another sixth grade student, then began hitting the student.

The victim was treated by the school nurse and later taken to the hospital by family members.

The parent fled the scene and was later arrested.

“In all my years I’ve never had an incident similar to this in my career, A. And B, certainly not in this district,” said Superintendent Eric Turman.