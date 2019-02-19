BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Some people living in a Baldwin County community are excited to see a new after-school program in their own neighborhood. Sabrina Burse spoke to some homeowners and volunteers in the Harrisburg Road area to see why they say the program will hopefully prepare students for a bright future.

Students can call the Collins P. Lee Harrisburg Community Center home to an after-school program. The program gives academic support to students in the Baldwin County School District through reading and tutoring. Marion Smith has lived in the area for about 60 years and says she's proud to see an improvement in her neighborhood for the kids.

"I'm hoping that it will keep them from getting in trouble and being in trouble, and I'm hoping that it will make their grades better and they can go to college and make something out of themselves," said Smith.

The center is equipped with computers and supplies for tutors to help students at no cost. Smith says it's a huge help for parents.

"Some parents get off late and can't help their kids with their homework," said Smith.

Smith says inside students can focus on studies, and outside be physical with things like jump rope and playing basketball.

"Kids don't have anything else to do. They have too much time on their hands. If they have something like the after-school program, I think it'll help," said Smith.

Superintendent Noris Price says about 30 students can sign up for the free program if they live in the Harrisburg community.

"Due to the thousands of jobs that we lost during the recession, the community has just been going through some serious challenges, and I think this is just a bright spot," said Price.

She says Communities In Schools, the Baldwin County government, and the school district have been instrumental in getting the program up and running.

Outside of the center students will also learn to how to grow their own vegetables.

"Since they have the program started down here, I think it's going to be a big success," said Smith.

The county has a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Collins P. Lee Harrisburg Center on Harrisburg Road for the program Monday, Feb. 25 at 3:30 p.m. If you are interested in registering your child in the program, you can call the program's coordinator at 478-457-2922.