Update: One dead, one injured in shooting on Hartford Drive in Byron

This is a developing story.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday in Byron.

According to Lt. Ron Brainard with the sheriff's office, early Saturday afternoon they responded to a domestic violence call.

It happened on the 100 block of Hartford Drive.

This is still under investigation.

Names of those involved have not yet been released. The condition of the person who survived is not known at this time.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please call Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2080 or 478-542-2085.