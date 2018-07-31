MACON — Students across Central Georgia went back to school Wednesday, but one Bibb County school also celebrated a big milestone – 50 years!

Latasha Little is a Macon native and third grade teacher at Matilda-Hartley Elementary. She was putting the finished touched on her classroom just before her new students arrived.

“We have been doing everything from hanging up posters and bulletin boards, to vacuuming floors and moving furniture so when our students come in they feel comfortable,” said Little.

Even though she was working hard to get things ready, she says the first day won’t be challenging for her students.

“It’s ritual and routines – transitioning from one class to the next, moving around [and] getting our new students acquainted to the building,” she said.

The school she teaches at is celebrating its 50th birthday this week and the school district’s gift was a renovated learning space.

Principal Carmalita Dillard says the carpet is new and the paint on the walls is special to honor the school’s half-century of history.

Those renovations cost $1.8 million, and were paid for by a special education sales tax.

Teacher Kelly Dougherty says she can’t wait to start working with her students with the new resources.

“It’s the kids that keep us coming back year after year after year. Teaching is a tough and highly rewarding occupation,” Dougherty said.

Little says the chance to help kids from her hometown outweighs everything else.

“I wanted to give back to my community. This is where I grew up. This is my home; I’ve known Macon all my life,” said Little.

The renovations aren’t complete over at Hartley Elementary, though.

There are plans to expand the parking lot and move the location of the main office, according to Dillard.

