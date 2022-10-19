Hartsfield Jackson International airport will display Twiggs students' art

A group of Twiggs county students not only got to create magic through their artwork, but many people will soon get to see their work.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Art is a way people can express themselves and explore parts of themselves they may have never known existed.

"I have never been to Hartsfield or on an airplane. I have never had the opportunity or the money to," says Twiggs students Lily May.

Not being on a plane is what her and some of her other students have in common in Twiggs county.

Three other art students in Twiggs have also never flown on a plane, but their artwork will be seen by travelers going through one of the world's busiest airports -Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

Twiggs county art teacher Ingrid Lyndon got an email for an opportunity to display four artworks by her students at the airport and she jumped on it.

"I have some really talented kids and it was hard to decide but I think I chose the right ones," says Lyndon.

8th grader Katelynn Lowie has dreams of pursing a career in art, so its a cool accomplishment for her.

"I want for my art to go around the world, and try to influence people to do more art," says Lowie.

She says art has helped her in more ways than just one.

"I was being bullied when i was little so me doing art (because of the compliments I received) helped my confidence go way up," says Lowie.

Now many travelers can check out the talented work of Twiggs county's own, and as for Lowie, she believes it may boost her art career.

"I feel like this is going to help my upbringing as an upcoming artist," says Lowie.

They expect their artwork to hit the halls of the airport sometime next year.