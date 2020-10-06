HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Current Houston County District Attorney George Hartwig is one step closer to his third full term in office after beating a primary challenge from Arthur Creque.

Hartwig ended up with 4,919 votes, or 72.58%.

Here is more information on incumbent DA George Hartwig:

He won a special election to succeed Kelly Burke in 2010 and won re-election without opposition in 2012 and 2016.

According to Hartwig, his office has won 53 life sentences in 9 years, with 22 of them being without parole.

Prior to winning the special election in 2010, Hartwig was an assistant DA for 9 years and was a law enforcement officer prior to that.

He faced criticism from Creque on the campaign trail for having a backlog of cases and he defended his office by saying prosecutors do not have a legal right to demand a speedy trial.

He also said having pending cases is nothing unique to his office and that every prosecutor’s office in Georgia has a backlog.

