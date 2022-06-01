Have trash bins to get rid of? You can now drop them off at the Convenience Center

The center is open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you have an old trash or recycling bin in Macon, you now have an extra way to get rid of it.

According to Macon-Bibb County, you can drop off any non-Ryland Environmental bins at the Convenience Center on 11th Street starting Saturday.

The center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The county is asking you to check the logo before dropping off bins and make sure they're empty.

The county says Waste Management will still collect the old bins from your house too, just leave it empty on the curb on your normal collection day.