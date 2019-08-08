The Houston County 911 Center says they are constantly taking calls and dispatching emergency responders to the scene, but sometimes, there’s nothing on the other end of the phone except background noise.

Lieutenant Mikki Quinones, Assistant Director of the 911 Center, said just last year, they had over 16,000 misdials.

That's about 40 a day.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner said they’ve had "butt dials" in just the last 24 hours.

“We see a tremendous amount. Technology is great, but also it may work against you," Chief Wagner said.

He said most misdials come from cellphones. He says they’ve already had over 2,700 calls this year where people are just accidentally sitting on their phone and calling 911.

"A lot of these calls are nothing, you know? So... But you still have to take these calls seriously, obviously," he said.

Wagner says when they do think they need to respond to a call with no one on the other line or they can hear commotion in the background, more times than not, it turns out to be nothing, but it’s their job to be sure the person on the phone is safe.

He said those calls tie up resources.

"When it’s a busy day and calls are going back-to-back-to-back, you know? And you have to prioritize the calls, obviously," Chief Wagner said. "Yeah, it is a tremendous resource where you’re sending an officer out to something that is absolutely nothing."

Lieutenant Quinones agrees.

"When you take that resource and it has to be distributed to this call that didn’t really require a response, then you’re taking that response, possibly, away from somebody who does need the response," she said.

She also said that Houston County is growing quickly, so they already have a steady flow of incidents that need a response, not including the ones where they aren't sure if it is a legitimate call.

When they do answer what appears to be a pocket dial, they try to find the GPS location that the call came from.

Then, she said they have to decide whether an officer needs to be sent to the scene.

"If we can establish that there is... maybe you can hear music playing in the background or two people having a conversation and it doesn’t sound like there’s anybody under some type of duress, or that are maybe trying to call 911 for a reason, we take that into consideration," Lieutenant Quinones said.

She said if they can’t hear anything on the other line, they will run the address or the phone number through their system to see if they have called before.

Chief Wagner said to call always 911 if you need help, but he also said to just be mindful.

"We just ask for people to be a little more responsible with their phone and pay attention to what they’re calling,” he said.

So next time your phone is in your back pocket or your purse, just check to make sure you aren’t calling 911 by mistake.

Quinones says the best thing to do if you realize you have accidentally called is to answer when they call you back and tell them you are OK.

