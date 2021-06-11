Have you ever wanted to visit Central Perk from 'Friends'? Here's your chance

Recreations of iconic Friends sets will soon be available in Atlanta for your next selfie

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — ‘Friends’ was one of the most-watched shows on television during its decade-long run, and a recent cast reunion on HBO Max allowed fans to relive their favorite moments from the show.

But what if you could visit replicas of some of the series’ most iconic sets?

A spot in Atlanta is opening soon that will allow you to step into the world of ‘Friends.’

The FRIENDS Experience opens at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs on July 15. According to the event web site, it will have 12 rooms of set recreations, including: Monica and Rachel’s apartment (complete with the iconic purple door), Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Central Perk (complete with the orange couch), and more!

The set is open for you to explore and step back into some of the funniest moments from the show. Tickets start at $32.50 and are available now here.