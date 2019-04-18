HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Police are asking for the public's help in locating an 84-year-old man. 

Henry Police said Benny Frazier was last seen Wednesday, April 17 around 8 a.m. in the North Unity Grove Road area of Locust Grove, Georgia. Authorities said Frazier may be driving a red Toyota Rav 4 with the tag number RJE1776. 

Frazier is described as 190 lbs standing about 6'00" with a bald head and brown eyes. 

Benny Frazier, 84, last seen in Locust Grove area
Henry County Police said he was last seen wearing dark pants, an orange t-shirt, blue robe, brown house shoes and a black and red Georgia Bulldogs beanie.

Anyone with information regarding Frazier's whereabouts is asked to contact Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. 

