'It's a godsend': Dublin VA to celebrate 75 years of serving veterans in Central Georgia

Vashon Brown has received services from the VA for more than five years. He says what makes the VA so important is that it helps welcome veterans back to society.



"Just having people along to help make that transition, it's a godsend," Brown said.



Brown served in the military for more than 15 years.



"It was an honor and a privilege to serve," he said.



That privilege is one the VA doesn't take lightly as the health-care center of choice for veterans.



"We're here to make good on a promise that we made to our veterans so many years ago to say, 'If you take care of us and secure our freedoms, then we'll take care of you,'" Manuel Davila, the VA medical director, said.



It started back in 1945 as a Navy hospital, then three years later became a VA hospital. Davila says they serve more than 40,000 veterans in their 49-county area. He says they pride themselves in their research and development.