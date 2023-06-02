'Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable': Macon Rescue Mission expands west Bibb campus

The Macon Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County.

MACON, Ga. — The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia is planning a major expansion of its campus off Zebulon Road in west Bibb County. The Rescue Mission is one of Central Georgia's largest recovery programs.

Pat Chastain, the CEO and President of Macon's rescue mission, says they now serve more women with children than they expected.



"Our main goal is to have more room for our men and our women," Chastain said.



The faith-based group helps people who've struggled with domestic violence, drugs and alcohol, homelessness, and mental illness.



"You just don't see a lot of programs that are willing to house 180, 200, 220 -- whatever your number is -- in one area for long-term," Chastain said.

Chastain says they currently serve more than 200 people.

They will be adding two multipurpose buildings.

"These are buildings that you can do classrooms. You can have your computer or your daily work, as far as your curriculum," Chastain said.



There are also two women's dorms, and a building for processing donated goods.

The women's housing will hold 30 or more beds. Currently, the rescue mission has two buildings for women's housing.

"We need to create some housing that accommodates moms with children, and single ladies -- probably a little more efficient than we had when we bought the place," Chastain said.



Northway Church works closely with the Rescue Mission. Phil Anderson is Northway's Connections Pastor. Many of the folks at the Rescue Mission attend the church's program "Celebrate Recovery."



"Know that they are going to get good quality care and go through the recovery process, if that is their need. Having them as a resource in the community is invaluable," Anderson said.

Chastain says with this growth, they want to make sure they're doing it right.

He says a lot of folks are counting on them.

"I would encourage people to get involved and be a part of this growth so we can get the men, women, and children off of the streets," Chastain said.



Chastain says the rescue mission needs help including financially.