Hawgs 4 Hope ride raises funds for childhood cancer families

MACON, Ga. — More than 250 motorcycles revved up their engines and took to the roadways for local childhood cancer patients.

It was all part of the Jay's Hope Foundation Hawgs 4 Hope Ride.

Cindy Arnold started the ride 11 years ago as a way to raise funding and awareness for local childhood cancer families.

"Social, emotional, spiritual, education and financial support. It's good to know for a family to have the support system paying for a light bill. Take you by the hand and pray with you," Arnold said.

Last year, Hawgs 4 Hope raised more than $30,000 to provide direct support services to pediatric oncology families through the Jay's Hope Foundation.