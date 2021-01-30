Hawkinsville church serves about 300 plates of food to community

The church serves food about once a month.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A Hawkinsville church spent their Saturday giving out about 300 plates of food.

First Baptist Church Hawkinsville gave out fish, hotdogs and more to people around there community today.

The goal of the giveaway was to simply help the community, according to Organizer Curtis Simmons.

The church has previously done this before and wants to keep their tradition going. There was also a food truck on hand for people to enjoy.

Simmons says we should all want to help our neighbors.

"Everybody needs some time, one thing or another, food, clothes, whatever and we decided we'll do food," He said.