HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Protest rallies have continued nationwide after George Floyd's death, including one Wednesday night in Hawkinsville.

People from around the community gathered in front of the courthouse to express their concerns and hope for change.

"Every time I see an officer behind me and I'm not in Hawkinsville, I get leery and I get shaky," said one speaker at the event.

The event had a definite impact on Rashonda Jackson, one of the organizers.

"That's why I'm so happy with the turnout today, because I know that we're not alone -- when I say we, I mean African Americans. When I see other races, here it makes me really happy. It makes my heart really happy because it's needed and we are tired -- number 1, we're tired -- so that's the reason why we really started this, and to see all races, like I said, it makes my heart happy," Jackson said.

