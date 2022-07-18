Hawkinsville man charged with vehicular homicide in death of Perry bicyclist

The man was found near the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry after fleeing the scene.

PERRY, Ga. — A man was killed in Perry just after 9:30 a.m. Monday when a car hit his bicycle on Larry Walker Parkway, according to a release from the Perry Police Department.

John Houser of Perry was killed when 2004 Ford Expedition hit him and drove away from the scene.

The suspect's car was found on Elko Road near the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Officers searched the area alongside the Houston County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit and found the driver of the Expedition.

Jay Reaves of Hawkinsville was arrested and charged with 1st-degree Vehicular Homicide and is being held without bond at the Houston County jail.

The accident is being investigated by the Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision and Reconstruction Team.