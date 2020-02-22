PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — In Pulaski County, the Ocmulgee River is rising and is expected to get even higher this weekend. Some people have already left their homes for safety. 13WMAZ spoke to the EMA director and learned how people in the community are getting ready.

Stanley Daniel has lived along the Ocmulgee River for nearly 40 years. He says it's not unusual to have to leave because of flooding.

"At 19-and-a-half feet, it closes our road off, and we have to go to higher ground," Daniel said.

Friday afternoon, the Ocmulgee River was in minor flood stage and it's expected to reach a moderate level by this weekend according to the National Weather Service.

"I've seen up to, what? Almost 42 foot," EMA director Leslie Sewell said.

That was during the floods of 1994 in Hawkinsville, when parts of the town were underwater. This time around, Sewell thinks things are going to be quiet.

"That does not do a whole lot to us -- we can live with that, it closes a road going in on the north side of town going into Riverside Drive, and it closes a road going to Gooseneck," Sewell said.

Sewell says some people who live on Gooseneck Road evacuated while others decided to drive down the flooded road.

"If you live on the river, you can kind of get used to what's going on," Sewell said.

The National Weather Service expects the river to crest this Sunday.

