HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — For the entire month of February, Hawkinsville towing company is giving back in a big way.

Bestway Towing and Recovery is offering free towing for the entire month.

From roadside or residential towing, or from one business to another, they say it's their way to help those impacted by the pandemic.

"Just happy we can help. It is emotional. We just want to do our part, reach out. We're happy for all the support we've got from the local community here in Hawkinsville and we just want to give back," said owner James Simmons.