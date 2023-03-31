'I love her': Hawkinsville woman wishes for marriage after health scare

Sarah Smith and Thomas Wall will finally say 'I do' after Smith had a stroke last year.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — Sarah Smith and Thomas Wall met almost 30 years ago while working at a sawmill.

"We were friends for two years before we became partners," Smith said.

Wall said the rest was history. Since being together, Wall asked Smith for her hand in marriage twice.

She agreed both times but wasn't in a rush. After a health scare last year, she had to put her plans in the fast lane.

"April 7, I had a stroke," Smith said.

A flaccid stroke made her left side weak, and she couldn't do anything independently and needed extra help.

Smith went into hospice care, but her soon-to-be husband wasn't prepared if she didn't make it.

"I love her. I don't mind sharing with the world that she's got a soft spot in my heart," Wall said.

Hospice Care Options of Warner Robins heard about what Smith wanted. Two of her caretakers, Lisa Johnson and Nicole Vaughn, got to work.

"We went from that to reaching out to Robins To Go on Facebook. Asking people if they had different things, that they wanted to be a part of this and it's been amazing to watch the community. People that we don't know, people that Mr.Tom and Ms. Sarah doesn't know," Johnson said.

Donations and extra help came pouring in from the Pulaski and Houston County community.

On Sunday, April 2, the two will walk down the aisle and say "I do."