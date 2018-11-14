"I’ll be honest. I don’t know much about comic books. I didn’t read them growing up, and I’ve only seen a few of the many movies inspired by their characters," said Rhett Thomas. "But I know who Spider-Man is, and I know Stan Lee is the man who created him."

Thomas not only knows comic books, he knows Stan Lee. Yes, he actually knows Stan Lee.

Lee, the man who helped create several beloved Marvel comics and characters, passed away on Monday.

Thomas, a Mercer University grad, was a major contributor to the definitive book on Lee’s life and legacy, “The Stan Lee Story."

German company Tashcen just released the coffee-table book, a massive Lee collector’s item for sure. Limited edition copies alone sell for $1,500.

Like millions of kids around the world, Thomas grew up on Marvel comics and was consumed by the universe of characters Lee designed.

“He inspired me,” Thomas said. “To want to become a writer, to want to become a creator in comics. I used to lay down and look up at the ceiling and imagine working, writing in the Marvel bullpen one day.”

After graduating from Mercer in 1994, Thomas created a successful comic website that solidified his connection to the industry and eventually to Marvel. He started doing freelance writing and editing work for Marvel, contributing to special projects.

Then the opportunity of a lifetime came along. Over four years ago, Thomas began working with Stan Lee and his staff on a tremendous project.

That’s how “The Stan Lee Story” began.

I spoke with Thomas only hours after the news of Lee’s death became public, and it was touching listening to him talk about the man who inspired his life’s work. At one point, Thomas’ voice thickened, and he paused to take a deep breath.

“[Lee] cultivated with the fan base this sense of… you know… belonging,” Thomas said.

In Thomas’ opinion, it was only Lee who could have built such strong connections with Marvel fans through sharing his enthusiasm for the characters. That sense of belonging came from being invited into the mythological universe where characters you knew fought battles against the forces of evil, but also had some of the same problems as you did. Superheroes with human problems.

When asked about his legacy, Thomas believes Lee saved the comic book.

“Back in the 1960s, Lee (and a lot of other people you may not have heard of before) cultivated this mythology, this shared universe – it was new, it was fresh, it was vital, and it was of the times, for the times and it has lasted," Thomas said. "This is why… above and beyond the characters, which are awesome and great, the reason there is this sustainable object of value is because of what Stan did – those key years that Stan invested every bit of his abilities as a salesman and an entrepreneur and a thinker and a genius that he poured into Marvel. That’s why we’re still here talking about this.”

And probably will be for a long time.

I feel a little embarrassed now that I’ve never read a Marvel comic book. But you know, having learned a little bit about who he was, I am sure Lee wouldn’t be insulted by that.

He might even be just as excited about a new reader as he was for the millions he already has.

To purchase "The Stan Lee Story," click here.

