MACON, Ga. — A Georgia Military College student was killed when the bike he was riding collided with a bus in downtown Milledgeville.

21-year-old Logan Jones was a student at GMC, but was killed Monday in an accident that the Georgia State Patrol says happened just a few blocks away near the Georgia College Campus.

Students like Marina Williams say the intersection of Clarke Street and West Hancock Street can get pretty hectic with all the road and foot traffic.

"Like log trucks, transfer trucks, there's buses constantly, and then just traffic from college students and the community. It's generally always busy," said Williams.

That busy traffic turned deadly Monday morning. The Georgia State Patrol says at 10:13 a.m. Jones rode his bike at a fast pace on a sidewalk. A Georgia College bus made a right turn when Jones collided with the bus, fell off his bike, and under the bus. Williams says it's disappointing because that could have been her or someone she knows.

"That morning, I went across the crosswalk and almost got hit by a car and had this sinking feeling that something else was going to happen, and 45 minutes later, I heard about the accident," said Williams.

Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez says Jones was taken to the Medical Center Baldwin where Gonzalez says he died from blunt force trauma.

Jones was a business major. His former teacher, Stephanie Williams, posted on Facebook saying "he knew just how to make people smile."

Kaylie Harding, a high school friend, says he was "the funniest and sweetest person."

Williams says it might be difficult, but she hopes drivers and people slow down to be on the safe side.

"It's hard to be patient when society is telling you you constantly have to be going, and if you're not busy, you're not having fun," said Williams.

GMC released a statement saying Jones was a light on campus and he'll truly be missed. Milledgeville Police spokesperson Felicia Cummings says the state patrol is investigating the accident and the Milledgeville Police Department is assisting.