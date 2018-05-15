Just 4 years old, Nhi'Jhan Anthony was already full of life.

Tamishia Watson says her 4-year-old son Nhi'Jhan Anthony "loved to laugh."

He had special needs, but Watson said that never stopped her son.

"Him being autistic," she said, "He couldn't really communicate very well, he would just say small words, but he was really smart. He might not be able to communicate with you, but he could read to you."

His sister, Tionne Gavros, said, "He had so much to offer, he was such a smart kid."

But on Saturday, Nhi'Jhan slipped out of the house. Watson began looking for him and a police K9 unit soon joined the search.

"The next thing I know, I see the officers start running back there and I ran back there, too, and I see them pull my baby out the pool," said Watson.

Police had finally located Nhi'Jhan: he had drowned in a neighbor's pool.

That future his sister Tionne said looked so promising was cut short. Now, she says, they've got to remember the good times they shared, like a dodgeball game in the garage.

"He didn't quite get the concept of throwing it at people and hitting them, but he would still pick up the ball. He would hand it to one of us," said a smiling Tionne.

As for Watson, she says remembering isn't a question.

"There is not a day that goes by, 'til I die, I will not think about you," said Watson. "I'm so proud of you and I'm glad I was chosen to be your mother."

According to Watson, the family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs. If you'd like to donate, the page can be found here.

