MACON, Ga. — Some students face challenges, but they overcome them against all odds. Cox honored some inspirational students excelling the Bibb County School District during the fifth annual Cox Inspirational Heroes Awards and Recognition Ceremony.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: April 21-27

Third grader Jason Releford was one of 33 students named a Cox Hero. His teacher, Alison Scott, shared a part of his story.

"Jason has been resilient and steadfast in making progress throughout this school year. When you look at Jason, you will see a student who is full of pride and determination," said Scott.

Teacher Alison Scott says Jason read below grade level when he started the third grade. His grandmother, Lezelda Harrell, says he also struggled in math. "He's a very smart young man. He just didn't know how to apply it," said Harrell.

Then all of a sudden, his mother died from a heart attack in October, just a couple months after giving birth to his baby sister. Despite the tragedy, Harrell says her grandson was determined to improve in school at Burdell-Hunt Magnet Elementary. "He really has come a long way compared to what his grades were last year, and I am very proud of him," said Harrell.

Cam Johnson with Cox Communications says many times students like Jason are overlooked. "This is an opportunity to put the spotlight on them and tell them "thank you" and tell them they really are an inspiration to us all," said Johnson.

RELATED: Here's the 'Good News' that happened in Central Georgia: April 14-20

Harrell says help from family and the school community makes Jason's success possible. "It takes a village to raise children," said Harrell.

The Cox Inspirational Student Hero Awareness program began more than 25 years ago in New Orleans.