'He was always a jovial man': Owner of Centerville British shop mourns death of Prince Philip

Owner of British Pantry and Tea Room in Centerville remembers Prince Philip and explains what his death means for the Royal Family moving forward.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — If you're looking for a taste of Britain in Georgia, British Pantry and Tea Room in Centerville is the way to go.

"Both of my parents passed away and I was missing some of my British products, so I thought, 'Let's try opening a shop,'" owner Jeanette Francis said, explaining why she opened the business.

When you walk into the shop, you may notice many pictures of Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip.

That's because Jeanette Francis was born and and raised in Britain, and the Royal Family had a big influence o her life.

"He was always a jovial man. Wherever, you'd see him and the queen laughing. He's really been by her side, really been her strength," Francis said.

Francis is just one member out of many in the British community mourning the death of Prince Phillip.

"I'm sort of shocked, but the gentleman has not been well the last few years, and the last time he came out of the hospital, he really didn't look well," Francis said.

Francis says she instantly thought of the Queen when she heard the news.

"I just feel really sorry for her right now," Francis said.

What does this loss mean for the Royal Family moving forward?

"I know there's going to be a period of mourning..." Francis said.

Francis says that during the period of mourning, members of the Royal Family will wear black armbands in honor of Prince Philip.

She also says the Queen will get eight days of mourning.

"I know that she will probably be in mourning for 30 days. The official is 8 days, but I know she'll been in mourning for like 30." Francis said.

Francis says that in the past, the Prince Philip asked for a military-styled funeral, but she does not know if that will happen because of the pandemic.