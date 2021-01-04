'He would give you his very last': Columbus father of five shot and killed while trying to break up a fight

Earl Simmons, 54, died Friday after a shooting on Schenley Drive around 8:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus family is mourning the loss of their loved one, who was shot and killed.

Earl Simmons, 54, died Friday after a shooting on Schenley Drive around 8:30 p.m. Witnesses told police Simmons was trying to break up a fight when multiple shots were fired and he was hit.

"He would give you his very last - he was just that type of person. If you need it, he was going to be there for you," said Simmons' cousin, Ted Crome.

Simmons' family told 10TV they buried his sister earlier that day, which was also his 54th birthday.

"I buried one child and then an hour or two later, I'm having to bury another. I am hurt. Nobody knows but the Lord what our family has been going through. I'm hurting. I don't know what to do. If it wasn't for the Lord being in my life, I don't know what I would do," said Simmons' mother, Betty Williams.

Police have not named any suspects or released any updates in the case. The family said the waiting is tough.

"It's hard for us not knowing who, what, why did they do this? We just want them to arrest them and pick them up. They have no right to take somebody's life," said Simmons' sister, Jackiee Simmons Burley.

Simmons leaves behind five children and countless friends and family members. The family said Smoot Funeral Services will be handling arrangements.