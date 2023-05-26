List: Head Start program registration information for counties across Central Georgia

The program is available for no cost to kids aged 3-5 years old in eligible families.

MACON, Ga. — All over central Georgia, several kids have the opportunity to get a "head start" from a young age.

The Head Start program is designed to "support children's growth from birth to age 5 through services that support early learning and development, health, and family well-being. Head Start staff actively engage parents, recognizing family participation throughout the program as key to strong child outcomes," according to their website.

The MGCAA says the program helps children with a range of services, like medical, dental, and mental health, nutrition, parent involvement and family support, and literacy.

To find out more on eligibility and enrollment, you can visit the MGCAA's website, or the Office of the Administration for Children & Families website.

1) Dublin County Head Start Recruitment

Where: 1014 MLK Jr. Drive, Dublin, GA 31040

When: June 6, 20, and 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements

Your Child has to be from 3-5 years old, and you must bring:

proof of birth

Social Security card

Immunization 3231

Medicaid/Insurance card

proof of income

Well Child Check/Dental Exam

GA Public Health 3300 (if applicable)

For questions or more information, you can call 478-922-4464.

2) Montgomery County Head Start Recruitment

Where: 1808 West MLK Jr. Blvd, Mt. Vernon, GA 30445

When: June 6 and 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements

Your Child has to be from 3-5 years old, and you must bring:

proof of birth

Social Security card

Immunization 3231

Medicaid/Insurance card

proof of income

Well Child Check/Dental Exam

GA Public Health 3300 (if applicable)

For questions or more information, you can call 478-922-4464.

3) Pulaski County Head Start Recruitment

Where: 143 North Lumpkin Street, Hawkinsville, GA 31036

When: June 6, 20, and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements

Your Child has to be from 3-5 years old, and you must bring:

proof of birth

Social Security card

Immunization 3231

Medicaid/Insurance card

proof of income

Well Child Check/Dental Exam

GA Public Health 3300 (if applicable)

For questions or more information, you can call 478-922-4464.

4) Wilkinson County Head Start Recruitment

Where: 138 Paper Mill Road, Gordon, GA 31031

When: June 21 and 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements

Your Child has to be from 3-5 years old, and you must bring:

proof of birth

Social Security card

Immunization 3231

Medicaid/Insurance card

proof of income

Well Child Check/Dental Exam

GA Public Health 3300 (if applicable)

For questions or more information, you can call 478-922-4464.

5) Treutlen County Head Start Recruitment

Where: 1062 Jennings Lane, Soperton, GA 30457

When: June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements

Your Child has to be from 3-5 years old, and you must bring:

proof of birth

Social Security card

Immunization 3231

Medicaid/Insurance card

proof of income

Well Child Check/Dental Exam

GA Public Health 3300 (if applicable)

For questions or more information, you can call 478-922-4464.

6) Crawford County Head Start Recruitment

Where: 1011 US Hwy 341 N. Roberta, GA 31078

When: June 6, 20, and 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Requirements

Your Child has to be from 3-5 years old, and you must bring:

proof of birth

Social Security card

Immunization 3231

Medicaid/Insurance card

proof of income

Well Child Check/Dental Exam

GA Public Health 3300 (if applicable)

For questions or more information, you can call 478-922-4464.

Head Start Registration is organized by The Macon Bibb County Economic Opportunity Council and the MGCAA, and you can also call 478-738-3240 for more information about Head Start Programs.