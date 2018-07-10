The cold weather is here to stay for a while! After a day of temps in the 50s, we'll cool to the 30s tonight. Sunday will be dry, but then rain moves in for Monday and Tuesday. A slow moving cold front will bring several chances for rain Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday. Some of which could be heavy at times. Rain clears out by Wednesday.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday (Veterans Day)... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Monday... Mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Rain possible. Highs near 60.

Tuesday Night...Partly cloudy. Lows near 30.

Wednesday... Patchy AM frost possible. Sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the low 30s.

Thursday... Patchy AM frost possible. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

