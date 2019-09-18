MACON, Ga. — The Macon-Bibb Health Department and Westmoreland, Patterson, Moseley and Hinson law firm are partnering to celebrate Child Passenger Safety Week.

A child passenger safety technician will be on hand to check car seats and make sure they are not only the right size for the child, but that the child is fastened in it properly.

There will also be free car seats given to families who need them while supplies last. Alesha Cooke with the health department says the checks will be thorough.

"One of the things to pay attention to is that the chest clip is on the chest and that it is parallel to the armpits. In this case, I just strapped him in, and there's a lot of loose webbing right here, so I'm gonna come down here and tighten it," she says, while demonstrating on a doll.

The checks will happen on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart located at 6020 Harrison Road in Macon.

