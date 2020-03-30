DUBLIN, Ga. — The South Central Health District says four more people in its 10-county area have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a news release, one is in Laurens County, one is in Dodge County, one is in Bleckley County and the fourth is currently incarcerated in Johnson County.

None of the new cases are being hospitalized. They have all been told to isolate for two weeks and contacts are being notified to quarantine for 14 days.

That brings the total number of cases in the South Central Health District to 21: 13 in Laurens County, 3 in Pulaski County, 2 in Dodge County, 1 in Wheeler County, 1 in Bleckley County, and 1 in Johnson County.

All Georgians play a critical role in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the following guidance:

• Follow all local city and county emergency orders currently in effect.

• Practice social distancing by putting at least 6 feet between yourself and other people. • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and water.

• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.