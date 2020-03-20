FORSYTH, Ga. — Epidemiologists have confirmed another case of coronavirus in Central Georgia, bringing the total to 6.

They say the patient is a resident of Monroe County. The patient is currently hospitalized and the source of exposure to the virus is unknown.

The health district is now working to identify the person’s source of exposure and close contacts.

People identified as having been potentially exposed will be contacted and be provided with information on self-quarantining and monitoring for respiratory symptoms.

Here’s a case breakdown in Central Georgia:

Houston County: 1

Bibb County: 1

Monroe County: 1

Peach County: 1

Laurens County: 2

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

RELATED HEADLINES

Reports: 4 US senators sold stocks before coronavirus market crash

COVID-19 hotline set up by state