MACON, Ga. — Epidemiologists have confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in the North Central Health District.

According to a news release, one of the patients is a resident of Macon-Bibb County. They are hospitalized and receiving treatment.

The patient has no travel history, so the source of exposure is unknown right now.

The other case affects a resident of Peach County. They are also hospitalized and have no travel history.

NCHD is working to identify the sources of exposure and any contacts that may have been exposed while the individuals were infectious.

People possibly exposed will be contacted directly by an epidemiologist and monitored.

That brings the total of confirmed patients in the district to 3: One in Houston, one in Macon-Bibb and one in Peach.

COVID-19 is spread by an infected person’s coughs and sneezes or close contact with an infected individual. Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to practice germ prevention:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water a not available, us an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your nose, eyes and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are ill.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough and sneeze with a tissue, then dispose of the tissue. If a tissue is not available, use the inside of your elbow to cover yourself.

Regularly clean and disinfect high-touch objects and surfaces.

