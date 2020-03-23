DUBLIN, Ga. — The South Central Health District has confirmed two more cases of COVID-19 in Laurens County, and one case in Pulaski County.

According to a news release, the two new Laurens County cases involve residents of the county and the two have no travel history, so the source of exposure is believed to be community spread.

The case in Pulaski County is also under isolation and is recovering at home.

All three cases were told to isolate at home for two weeks, and their contacts are being notified to quarantine.

With three new cases, there are now a total of five cases of COVID-19 throughout the 10-county district: 4 in Laurens County and 1 in Pulaski County.

The best way to protect against COVID-19 is to adhere strictly to social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health.

Other prevention measures include:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.