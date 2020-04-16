MACON, Ga. — The North Central Health District's first drive-up sample collection for COVID-19 testing opens in Macon on Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the collection site opens at 9 a.m. at the Health Department on 171 Emery Highway.

The sheriff's office says multiple sites are planned, but this is the first one.

This location is not open to the public and only people referred by a doctor for testing can visit the location.

That's according to a news release from the health district.

This is an appointment-only test site, and the sheriff's office says people must call the health district's testing line 1-844-987-0099 to request a referral for the test before showing up.

Anyone that goes to the test site without a referral will be turned away.

The sheriff's office says deputies, Georgia State Patrol, and the National Guard will be onsite to monitor traffic if needed.

For questions about COVID-19 testing, folks can call the health district's testing line and go through the screening and information collection process.

