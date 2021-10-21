'Health fair disguised as a beer festival' kicks off this weekend in downtown Macon

This is the 11th year of the fest, which has grown into one of Georgia's premier craft beer events.

MACON, Ga. — This weekend, make your way to Macon's Beer Fest, where you can have a drink and get a healthy message.

The event happens from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Third and Poplar streets in downtown Macon.

Its purpose is to educate men on the risks of prostate cancer.

Organizers say it's a health fair disguised as a beer festival.

General admission tickets are $35.