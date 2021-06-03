Health fair held at Heritage Oak Park in Perry

We caught up with the organizer, who says it's important to make sure the community knows that health resources are there.

"Lots of people have said 'I didn't know we had this person here.' So, just letting people know about the different businesses we have, and again showcasing this beautiful park, and also letting people know that we do have a free workout series that's going to be starting this month. This is kind of a sample today, that if you enjoy this, come back for the rest of the year," Anya Turpin said.