WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — As more people are focused on coronavirus, health officials want to remind parents of some other risks their teens and preteens face during Georgia Pre-Teen Vaccine Awareness Week.

A press release from the The Georgia Department of Public Health says vaccines are the best defense against "serious, preventable and sometimes deadly contagious diseases."

Dr. Dipen Patel with Southern Primary Care said making sure your teen is up to date on their vaccines will prevent things like tetanus, the flu, HPV, and meningitis.

"It's important that all the children are vaccinated. It prevents… there are a lot of vaccine-preventable diseases."

He said they not only prevent those diseases, but they also protect against complications.

"It also prevents the complications like brain damage, some hearing problems from those diseases," said Patel.

The Centers for Disease for Control created a "road map" to tell parents when their children need to get vaccines.

Centers for Disease Control

They recommend the tetanus-diphtheria and pertussis shot and the HPV vaccine when children turn 11 years old, but flu vaccines can start as early as six months.

Patel said the earlier the better.

"It does prevent the diseases at any point of the age, but definitely early on would be better."

The Georgia Department of Public Health also says immunizations reduce absences at school and decrease the spread of illnesses at home, in schools, and in the community.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health Rule 511-2-2, "all students born on or after January 1, 2002, entering or transferring into seventh grade and any 'new entrant' into eighth - 12th grades in Georgia need proof of receiving one dose of adolescent pertussis, booster vaccination and one dose of adolescent meningococcal conjugate vaccination."

The rule goes on to say as of July 2020, children 16 years or older who are going into 11th grade must receive a booster dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine, unless their initial dose was on or after their 16th birthday.

