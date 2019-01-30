MACON, Ga. — Georgia's Department of Health confirmed three cases of measles within the same family in Atlanta this week.

That follows a string of outbreaks in Washington state where the governor declared a state of emergency.

The state Department of Health also confirmed the three people infected were not vaccinated.

Health officials strongly urge people to get their vaccinations, if they haven't already.

"The best way to prevent the spread of measles is to get the vaccination, and if you don't get it as a child, you can get it at any age," NeSmith said.



NeSmith says the MMR vaccine is vital to keep yourself safe from the measles virus, especially at school.



"It could actually remain airborne for about 2 hours, so if you're non-vaccinated and you walk into a room where somebody has coughed with the measles, there's a pretty good chance you could pick it up even two hours after that person was in the room," said NeSmith.



Navicent Health Children's Hospital Pediatrician Katherine Duncan says parents should also watch out for the symptoms.



"They could have red eyes, really runny nose, cough, other flu-like symptoms, and then the rash which shows up," Duncan said.



Duncan says symptoms show up about four days after the person is infected, meaning someone could be contagious before they even know they have the virus.



"We don't have really effective treatment for measles, we have treatments that we use to reduce risks for complications, but we can't cure measles and we can't make it shorter," Duncan said.

NeSmith says they take extra precautions if a child is infected at school.



"We're going to reinforce with the parent that you can't come to school without a doctor's note, and usually they're contagious at least four days after they've had a fever or rash, so that's a long time to be out of school," NeSmith said.



She says only a handful of students at each Monroe County school are not vaccinated.

"It's a very low number, Monroe County has been very good at getting vaccinated," NeSmith said.

So far, the Department of Health has not reported any cases in

Central Georgia.