The call of the classroom: Hear from Central Georgia teachers why they decided to teach

BYRON, Ga. — In honor of National Teacher Day, we're celebrating the passionate people who make learning possible.

13WMAZ photojournalist B.J. Patterson went around to some Central Georgia schools to ask teachers, "Why do you teach?"

BYRON MIDDLE

"I teach because of the students," said Tetse Hooten.

"They say you never work a day in your life if you love what you do, and I truly love what I do," said Callie Kendrick.

"Showing them ways that they can learn, maybe in a way they didn't think about," said Kristen Wang.

"Seeing their faces light up when they've mastered a hard concept or difficult task is the best feeling in the world," said Jennifer Yancey.

COVENANT ACADEMY

"What I like to call... lightbulb moments," said Laura Bartow.

"I teach because I want to play a role in the environment that the next generation is raised in," said Jeremy Johnston.

"I love helping children accomplish more than what they ever thought they could accomplish," said Laura Sims.

"I teach because I'm a teacher. I was born wanting to teach," said Chris Wood.

HOUSTON COUNTY HIGH

"Anything that they do -- as long as they're doing it and being authentic to who they are -- they can't go wrong," said Melissa Jones at Houston County High.

MONTESSORI OF MACON

"I teach because I love to see a child accomplish something on their own," said Moira Glennon.

"I think that the kids need caring guides to help them in this world," said Shelby Phan.

"I love teaching children how to communicate, because it just feels that there's a lot of need in the world for that today," said Caitlin Walker.